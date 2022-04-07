The Travelling Goodtime Medicine Show

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, Home Routes is rekindling the name from their legendary Travelling Goodtime Medicine Show concerts and creating a new concert series. The 2022 version of the show is a series of 5 streaming concerts from premier music venues, available to everyone, everywhere. What could be more folk than that?

The Toronto edition of this travelling online roadshow features Coco Love Alcorn, Good Lovelies, and Julian Taylor (solo) coming to you from the very cool Tranzac Club.

April 22nd @ 8 PM ET

Tranzac Club, Toronto

Julian Taylor (solo)

Good Lovelies

Coco Love Alcorn

This “In The Round” virtual concert was recorded at the Tranzac Club in Toronto and will be broadcast via Side Door Access‘ platform, on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 at 8pm ET. Ticket prices start at $20, suggested price $25. This show will be available for 48 hours for ticket holders to watch at their convenience, as many times as they want.