Feb 2, 2022

The Underground Comedy Railroad Tour is celebrating it’s 10 Anniversary of Canada’s first all Black Canadian comedy tour, which began touring every February since in 2012. Underground Comedy Railroad features magnetic and memorable stories from these top comics.
The Lineup
Brandon Ash-Mohammed (LOL: Last One Laughing Canada)
Keesha Brownie (Just For Laughs)
Jean Paul (Roast Battle Canada)
Tamara Shevon (Beijing Improv Comedy Festival)

Hosted by: Daniel Woodrow

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $23

Sun, Feb 13th, 2022 @ 9:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

