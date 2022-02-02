The Underground Comedy Railroad Tour is celebrating it’s 10 Anniversary of Canada’s first all Black Canadian comedy tour, which began touring every February since in 2012. Underground Comedy Railroad features magnetic and memorable stories from these top comics.

*Show sells out every year, don’t miss out get your tickets now*

The Lineup

Brandon Ash-Mohammed (LOL: Last One Laughing Canada)

Keesha Brownie (Just For Laughs)

Jean Paul (Roast Battle Canada)

Tamara Shevon (Beijing Improv Comedy Festival)

Hosted by: Daniel Woodrow