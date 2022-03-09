Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 9, 2022

The Variety Hour Comedy Show w/ Ashwyn Singh

Come watch Ashwyn Singh host a comedy premium, with the best comedians the city of Toronto (and sometimes the world) has to offer. Featuring comedians from Just For Laughs, CBC, and SiriusXM, this is a show that celebrates diverse voices in standup comedy, from the socially laughable to the clinically absurd.

March 13 at 9:30 pm. $20. Cathedral, 54 the Esplanade. Tickets at eventbrite.ca

