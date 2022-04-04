The Linsmore Tavern is excited to welcome for the very first time, the Wayling James Band! We love bringing in new bands, especially really talented ones like this one! We have heard nothing but great things about the Wayling James Band and had overwhelming requests to bring this band into the Linsmore for a show, so we listened to the people and here we are! This is going to be a really fun night with some great music and a cool atmosphere!

The Wayling James Band create and perform high energy, original feel good music and cover all genres from R&B and reggae to blues and classic rock. Their Soul intent is to fully entertain their audience, get people dancing and connect on a personal level with everyone who attend their performances.

Friday April 8 at 9 pm. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Linsmore Tavern, 1298 Danforth. linsmoretavern.com