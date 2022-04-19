The Wednesday Night Variety Show

Kensington Ken presents an evening variety show consisting of magicians, musicians, comedians, and mentalism.

We have professional comics, comedy musicians, and incredible mentalists and magicians to amaze and entertain. This is guaranteed to be the most fun show you can see on a Wednesday evening!

April 27 at 7:30 pm. $13 advance and $16 at the door.

Your performers this week are:

Ben and Jonah: Magician, mentalist, comedian. These guys do it all! They run a very successful magic company, and have performed and amazed all over the world for countless audiences. You will laugh, you will cheer, and you will be utterly confused as to how any of it was done!

Moira LePage: Moira is a very fast rising Toronto-based comedian who has won both Comedy Nuggets’ Bring It New Talent competition and Black Sheep Comedy’s TESTING: ATTENTION PLEASE! contest. She has spent the pandemic developing her comedy chops on Zoom, and has since performed at sold out venues across the city including the Social Capital Theatre, Comedy Bar and SeeScape.

Ryan Beverage: Get ready for a hilariously unique act, as Ryan will take you on a musical journey with his comedic songs. He has performed at Second City, Yuk Yuks, and the prestigious Soho Theatre in London.

Neil Griffin: An accomplished close up magician, Neil also started doing comedy 10 years ago. He combines both his trades to create a hilariously amazing show. His magic will leave you scratching your head wondering what just happened, and sometimes his comedy does too.

Jamieson Donnell: A Brampton native, this one-armed comic pulls no punches and has been lighting up stages all over the GTA. He has headlined several shows across the city with his witty banter and hilarious takes on life and current issues.

Kensington Ken: Magicians galore tonight! Ken is by far the least accomplished magician on this list, but he makes up for it with a plethora of magical gimmicks that he bought from Wish. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t, but it’s always a fun time!