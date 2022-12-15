Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The White Lotus Improvised

Dec 15, 2022

The White Lotus Improvised

1 1 people viewed this event.

Sex, Mystery, Murder … made up in front of your eyes. We take the characters of the gorgeous White Lotus in Italy to the picturesque Social Capital Theatre Resort & Spa in Toronto.

  From the people who brought you the smash hit Euphoria Improvised, Riverdale: Improvised and the Masked Improviser, comes an improvised version of the hottest show on HBO right now. Toronto’s best and brightest comics bring to life the characters you’ve grown to love (and hate). Featuring comics seen on World’s Biggest Improv Tournament, Boom Chicago Comedy Festival, Second City Conservatorium, and the Blue Moon Pub.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Avenue

Event Price - 15

Location ID - 562969

Date And Time

Wed, Dec 21st, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine