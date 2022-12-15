The White Lotus Improvised

Sex, Mystery, Murder … made up in front of your eyes. We take the characters of the gorgeous White Lotus in Italy to the picturesque Social Capital Theatre Resort & Spa in Toronto.

From the people who brought you the smash hit Euphoria Improvised, Riverdale: Improvised and the Masked Improviser, comes an improvised version of the hottest show on HBO right now. Toronto’s best and brightest comics bring to life the characters you’ve grown to love (and hate). Featuring comics seen on World’s Biggest Improv Tournament, Boom Chicago Comedy Festival, Second City Conservatorium, and the Blue Moon Pub.