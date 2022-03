The White Rhino

The country’s top comedians perform an epic night of big laughs. Ken Hall (Netflix’s Umbrella Academy), Kris Siddiqi (Baroness Von Sketch) and Wayne Jones (The Wayne Jones Show) reunite for the funniest improv show in Toronto. Also featuring stand-up comedian Mo Ismail and incredible musical guest: Chèlle

March 12 at 9 pm. $23. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca.