The White Rhino

This iconic Toronto comedy show has been selling out for a decade. The country’s top comedians perform an epic night of entertainment. Ken Hall (Netflix’ Umbrella Academy), Kris Siddiqi (Baroness Von Sketch) and Wayne Jones (The Wayne Jones Show) reunite for the funniest show in Toronto. Featuring hilarious stand-up comedian Hisham Kelati (Just For Laughs), and incredible musical guest: Chèlle. July 16 at 9 pm. $23. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.