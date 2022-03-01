This show is called the Whore Store. This show is for anyone who’s been shamed because of their appearance, for their choices in terms of sexuality whether they’ve been judged for having too much or too little sex. If you’ve been called a hoe. A prude. Been shamed for how you dress. Shamed for your sexual orientation. Your gender. Your pronouns. If you’ve ever been slut shamed, this show is for you. **** FULL DISCLOSURE**** PLEASE WEAR CLOTHES TO THIS EVENT!!!! It is not an orgy!!!!! March 4th is when it all goes down at the Social Capital Theatre on the third floor (154 Danforth Avenue, Black Swan Tavern)!!!! Lots of stairs btw. tickets $15. Headlined by the one and only Martha Chaves.

featuring: Kate Davis, Jennie Frederick, Hoodo Hersi, Marlena Kaesler, and Rena Taylor.

hosted by Amanda Custodio