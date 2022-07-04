Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Whore Store

Jul 3, 2022

The Whore Store

6 6 people viewed this event.

“If You’re a whore, I’m a whore.”

This show is called the Whore Store. This show is for anyone who’s been shamed because of their appearance, for their choices in terms of sexuality whether they’ve been judged for having too much or too little sex. If you’ve been called a hoe. A prude. Been shamed for how you dress. Shamed for your sexual orientation. Your gender. Your pronouns. If you’ve ever been slut shamed, this show is for you.

**** FULL DISCLOSURE**** PLEASE WEAR CLOTHES TO THIS EVENT!!!! It is not an orgy!!!!! July 9 is when it all goes down at Comedy Bar West!
Hosted by Amanda Custodio

Tickets $25 online, $30 at the door

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor street west

Event Price - $25 online, $30 at door

Date And Time

Sat, Jul 9th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine