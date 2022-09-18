“If you’re a whore, I’m a whore.”

This show is called the Whore Store. This show is for anyone who’s been shamed because of their appearance, for their choices in terms of sexuality whether they’ve been judged for having too much or too little sex. If you’ve been called a hoe. A prude. Been shamed for how you dress. Shamed for your sexual orientation. Your gender. Your pronouns. If you’ve ever been slut shamed, this show is for you.

**** FULL DISCLOSURE**** PLEASE WEAR CLOTHES TO THIS EVENT!!!! It is not an orgy!!!!! September 24 is when it all goes down at Socap Comedy (154 Danforth Ave 3rd floor)!

Starring

Stephanie Neale

Jordana Myles

Allie Moore

Hannah Veldhoen

Sarah Ashby

Niki Bon

And our token MANWHORE: Sebastian Fazio

Headlined by ANASIMone George

Hosted by Amanda Custodio

Tickets $15 online, $20 at the door

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-whore-store-tickets-408261480077