“If you’re a whore, I’m a whore.”
This show is called the Whore Store. This show is for anyone who’s been shamed because of their appearance, for their choices in terms of sexuality whether they’ve been judged for having too much or too little sex. If you’ve been called a hoe. A prude. Been shamed for how you dress. Shamed for your sexual orientation. Your gender. Your pronouns. If you’ve ever been slut shamed, this show is for you.
**** FULL DISCLOSURE**** PLEASE WEAR CLOTHES TO THIS EVENT!!!! It is not an orgy!!!!! September 24 is when it all goes down at Socap Comedy (154 Danforth Ave 3rd floor)!
Starring
Stephanie Neale
Jordana Myles
Allie Moore
Hannah Veldhoen
Sarah Ashby
Niki Bon
And our token MANWHORE: Sebastian Fazio
Headlined by ANASIMone George
Hosted by Amanda Custodio
Tickets $15 online, $20 at the door
Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-whore-store-tickets-408261480077
Location Address - 154 Danforth Avenue
Event Price - $15 online $20 at door