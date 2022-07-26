The Whore Store: A Sex Positive Comedy Extravaganza

“If You’re a whore, I’m a whore.”

This show is called the Whore Store. This show is for anyone who’s been shamed because of their appearance, for their choices in terms of sexuality whether they’ve been judged for having too much or too little sex. If you’ve been called a hoe. A prude. Been shamed for how you dress. Shamed for your sexual orientation. Your gender. Your pronouns. If you’ve ever been slut shamed, this show is for you.

**** FULL DISCLOSURE**** PLEASE WEAR CLOTHES TO THIS EVENT!!!! It is not an orgy!!!!!

Hosted by Amanda Custodio

August 5 at 8:30 pm. Tickets $25 online, $30 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.