Open Heart Surgery Theatre presents the podcast pilot episode. Martha Ross and Coleen Shirin MacPherson, two theatre makers find themselves grappling with their obsession with Leonora Carrington, the English-born Mexican painter and writer whose surreal life and art has impacted many. Their obsession transforms as they chat with writer Heidi Sopinka; falling into Carrington’s paintings themselves, they witness a world that is strange, animalistic, mythological and absurd.

Listen to the first episode on Thursday, January 21 at 7 pm at https://www.facebook.com/Openheartsurgerytheatre

The Wild Women podcast is created in collaboration with Yearime Castel Barragan (performer), Mitchell Akiyama (original musical score), Christopher Ross-Ewart (sound design/sound editing) and special guest Heidi Sopinka. With support from the Canada Council for the Arts’ Digital Originals program.