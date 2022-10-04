“The World” Comedy Tour

Oct 4, 2022

“The World” Comedy Tour

The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.

This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way.

This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!

General Info ℹ️
📅 Dates: Oct 7, 2022
⏰Time: 7:30 to 9:30 PM – Show Starts at 8:00 PM
📍 Location: TO. Lounge – 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON

Price 🏷
You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.

Event Highlights 💡
International Comedians
6 Featuring Acts
A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times

The Performers 😃

YOUR HOST 🎤
Edworld B. Kim

FEATURING ⭐
Freddy Jan
Zain Ali
Harvasp Khatow
Peter Saran
Nicholas Bueno
Ben Bayfield

Additional Details

Location Address - 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L7

Event Price - Donation show - Pay What You Can

Date And Time

Fri, Oct 7th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

TO. LOUNGE

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

