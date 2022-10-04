The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.

This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way.

This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!

General Info ℹ️

📅 Dates: Oct 7, 2022

⏰Time: 7:30 to 9:30 PM – Show Starts at 8:00 PM

📍 Location: TO. Lounge – 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON

Price 🏷

You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.

Event Highlights 💡

International Comedians

6 Featuring Acts

A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times

The Performers 😃

YOUR HOST 🎤

Edworld B. Kim

FEATURING ⭐

Freddy Jan

Zain Ali

Harvasp Khatow

Peter Saran

Nicholas Bueno

Ben Bayfield