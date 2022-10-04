The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.
This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way.
This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!
General Info ℹ️
📅 Dates: Oct 7, 2022
⏰Time: 7:30 to 9:30 PM – Show Starts at 8:00 PM
📍 Location: TO. Lounge – 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
Price 🏷
You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.
Event Highlights 💡
International Comedians
6 Featuring Acts
A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times
The Performers 😃
YOUR HOST 🎤
Edworld B. Kim
FEATURING ⭐
Freddy Jan
Zain Ali
Harvasp Khatow
Peter Saran
Nicholas Bueno
Ben Bayfield
Location Address - 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L7
Event Price - Donation show - Pay What You Can