The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.

This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way.

This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multicultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!

August 19 at 8:30 pm (doors 8 pm). $20 Online / $25 Door. SoCap Comedy – 154 Danforth Ave 2nd floor.

International Comedians

5 Acts with 1 Headliner

A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Tims

This event is sponsored by Grill Gate Danforth, Rideout MMA

Prizes will be given to anyone who won the raffles, DON’T MISS OUT!!!