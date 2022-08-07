The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.

This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way. This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!

September 30 at 8:30 pm (doors 8 pm). $20 Online / $25 Door. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth, 2nd floor.

International Comedians

5 Acts with 1 Headliner

A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times

This event is sponsored by Grill Gate Danforth, Rideout MMA

Prizes will be given to anyone who wins raffles, DON’T MISS OUT!!!