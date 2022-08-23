The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.

This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way. This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!

General Info ℹ️

📅 Dates: Sep 4, 2022

⏰Time: 9:00 to 11:00 PM – Show Starts at 9:30 PM

📍 Location: Freetimes Cafe – 320 College St, Toronto, ON

Price 🏷

$15 CAD per person (excluding HST)

Event Highlights 💡

International Comedians

8 Acts with 1 Headliner

A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times

This event is sponsored by Grill Gate Danforth, Rideout MMA

Prizes will be given to anyone who won the raffles, DON’T MISS OUT!!!