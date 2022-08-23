- News
The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.
This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way. This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!
General Info ℹ️
📅 Dates: Sep 4, 2022
⏰Time: 9:00 to 11:00 PM – Show Starts at 9:30 PM
📍 Location: Freetimes Cafe – 320 College St, Toronto, ON
Price 🏷
$15 CAD per person (excluding HST)
Event Highlights 💡
International Comedians
8 Acts with 1 Headliner
A Night of Laughs, Drinks, and Good Times
This event is sponsored by Grill Gate Danforth, Rideout MMA
Prizes will be given to anyone who won the raffles, DON’T MISS OUT!!!
Event Price - $15 Online / $20 Door