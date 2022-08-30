- News
The World Comedy Tour is created and produced by Korean Comedian Edworld B. Kim.
This is about his Journey where he goes to every corner of the world and has a good time with people along the way.
This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Your fun time this weekend is guaranteed by Edworld and his friends!
General Info
Date: Sep 3, 2022, Time: 8 to 10 PM – Show Starts at 8:30 PM
Location: TO. Lounge – 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON
Price
You can donate online here, or pay what you can at the door. We will also pass the bucket around at the venue and collect cash and coin.
The Performers
YOUR HOST
Edworld B. Kim
FEATURING
Hannah Veldhoen
Jam Easy Cummins’
Harvasp Khatow
Abbas Wahab
Madison Cassaday
Faraz Niafattah
HEADLINER
Jesse Singh
This event is sponsored by Grill Gate Danforth, Rideout MMA
Prizes will be given to anyone who wins raffles, DON’T MISS OUT!!!
