The World Comedy Tour has only one purpose: showing you different aspects of the World while making you LAUGH VERY HARD!

This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Please sit tight! Otherwise, you are are going to fall on the ground to catch your breath to get back up!

General Info

Dates: Saturdays (Select on Checkout)

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 PM – Show Starts at 8:00 PM

Location: Yes Cafe – 22 Esna Park Drive, Markham, ON

Price: $22 CAD per person (excluding HST)

Event Highlights

International Comedians

5 Acts with 1 Headliner

A Night of Laughs, Drinks and Good Times

Bubble Tea, Refreshments and Snacks Available On-site

The Performers – Line Up for April 2 Show

YOUR HOST: Edworld B. Kim

FEATURING

Jason Lu

Matt Henry

Himansu Patel

HEADLINER: Sam Norton

Refund Policy: Up to 7 days Before Event