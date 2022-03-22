- News
The World Comedy Tour has only one purpose: showing you different aspects of the World while making you LAUGH VERY HARD!
This brilliant and witty ensemble brings together multi-cultural and international comedians to Toronto. Please sit tight! Otherwise, you are are going to fall on the ground to catch your breath to get back up!
General Info
Dates: Saturdays (Select on Checkout)
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 PM – Show Starts at 8:00 PM
Location: Yes Cafe – 22 Esna Park Drive, Markham, ON
Price: $22 CAD per person (excluding HST)
Event Highlights
International Comedians
5 Acts with 1 Headliner
A Night of Laughs, Drinks and Good Times
Bubble Tea, Refreshments and Snacks Available On-site
The Performers – Line Up for April 2 Show
YOUR HOST: Edworld B. Kim
FEATURING
Jason Lu
Matt Henry
Himansu Patel
HEADLINER: Sam Norton
Refund Policy: Up to 7 days Before Event
Location Address - 22 Esna Park Drive, Markham, ON
