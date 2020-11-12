Ross Petty Productions presents a family friendly interactive pantomime. In a surprising twist of events, There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays picks up from the iconic heel click in Wizard of Oz and follows Dorothy on her journey home meeting new friends and encountering many entertaining moments along the way. Will Dorothy make it home in time for her Aunt and Uncle’s annual holiday party? Tune in and find out! Dec 19 and 20. A portion of proceeds in support of Kids Help Phone. $35 per household. https://www.rosspetty.com