They Laugh: An Uncensored Comedy Show

They Laugh is an uncensored comedy show that brings you really talented comedians allowed to do the jokes they want.

Aug 17, 2021

They Laugh is an uncensored comedy show that brings you really talented comedians allowed to do the jokes they want to tell. Join them at the Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen St W) for an unforgettable night of pure raw stand-up. August 19 at 9 pm. $10.

Featuring Ben Bankas, Sarah Donaldson, Kyle Lucey, Sam Tetsos, Thea Thyssen, Josh Infald, Marlena Kaesler, Anthony Engelbrecht & Mr Boyd Banks himself

hosted by Lee Fernandez

Additional Details

Event Price - $10.00 per ticket

Location - Bovine Sex Club

Your Email Address - leefernandez@live.ca

Venue Address - 542 Queen St W, Toronto, ON, M5v 2B5

Date And Time
2021-08-19 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-08-19 @ 11:00 PM

Location
542 Queen St W, Toronto, ON, M5v 2B5, 542 Queen St W

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Bovine Sex Club

