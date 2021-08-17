They Laugh: An Uncensored Comedy Show

They Laugh is an uncensored comedy show that brings you really talented comedians allowed to do the jokes they want to tell. Join them at the Bovine Sex Club (542 Queen St W) for an unforgettable night of pure raw stand-up. August 19 at 9 pm. $10.

Featuring Ben Bankas, Sarah Donaldson, Kyle Lucey, Sam Tetsos, Thea Thyssen, Josh Infald, Marlena Kaesler, Anthony Engelbrecht & Mr Boyd Banks himself

hosted by Lee Fernandez