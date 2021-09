They Laugh: An Uncensored Comedy Show

Stand-up with Chris Robinson, Sandra Battaglini, Sarah Donaldson, Daniel Sanker, Sashka DC, Bobbi Summers, Matt Baxter and Brandon Zakkai. Sep 22 at 9 pm. $20, adv $15. Corner Comedy Club, 243 Queen W. leefernandez@live.ca

Warning, this show is not for the easily offended.