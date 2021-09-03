COVID-19

Come out for some of Canada’s best stand up comedians and up and comers all on one stage! Sunday September.

Sep 2, 2021

Things Black Girls Say Back to School Edition

Come out for some of Canada’s best stand up comedians and up and comers all on one stage! Sunday September 19th 7pm! @comedybar tix 23+tax online  wasand 28+tax at the door!! You don’t want to miss this night of laughter!

Featuring

Nicole Benjamin

Hoodo Hersi

Jean Paul

Bougie B Bouge

Tiyawnda 

And special guest!!

Additional Details

Event Price - 23 +tax online

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 19th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to

Location
945 Bloor street west, Comedybar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

