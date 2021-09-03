Things Black Girls Say Back to School Edition

- News
Come out for some of Canada’s best stand up comedians and up and comers all on one stage! Sunday September 19th 7pm! @comedybar tix 23+tax online wasand 28+tax at the door!! You don’t want to miss this night of laughter!
Featuring
Nicole Benjamin
Hoodo Hersi
Jean Paul
Bougie B Bouge
Tiyawnda
And special guest!!
Event Price - 23 +tax online