Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Things Black Girls Say Comedy Show

Apr 20, 2022

Things Black Girls Say Comedy Show

8 8 people viewed this event.

Things Black Girls Say may22

7pm

 

Check out this hot all new line up of comedians for this months edition of things black girls say!

Featuring!!!

 

Crystal Ferrier

Tamara Shevon

Sarah Adjepong-Duodu

Cliff knight

Sashka DC

And

Simone Holder

 

 

May 22nd 7pm in the main space 23+tax on line and 28+tax at the door!!

You don’t want to miss this talented lineup of comedians.

All hosted by Zabrina Douglas!

Come out!

Link👉🏽👉🏽 https://comedybar.ca/shows/things-black-girls-say?ev=2022-05-22

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St West M6H

Event Price - 23 +tax on line and 28+tax at the door

Date And Time

Sun, May 22nd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Art
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine