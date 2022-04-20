Things Black Girls Say Comedy Show

- News
Things Black Girls Say may22
7pm
Check out this hot all new line up of comedians for this months edition of things black girls say!
Featuring!!!
Crystal Ferrier
Tamara Shevon
Sarah Adjepong-Duodu
Cliff knight
Sashka DC
And
Simone Holder
May 22nd 7pm in the main space 23+tax on line and 28+tax at the door!!
You don’t want to miss this talented lineup of comedians.
All hosted by Zabrina Douglas!
Come out!
Link👉🏽👉🏽 https://comedybar.ca/shows/things-black-girls-say?ev=2022-05-22
Location Address - 945 Bloor St West M6H
Event Price - 23 +tax on line and 28+tax at the door