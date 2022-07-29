Things Black Girls Say – End Of Summer Edition

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Checkout some of the best in touring comedians all on one stage!!! This show was created toShowcase Black females comedians and other voices of colour! Come check out this all new lineup of professional comedians!
Featured this month is
Black Zeus
Keesha brownie
Kevin Christopher
Sashka dc and
Bougie b bouge
All hosted by
Zabrina Douglas
August 21, 7pm. $23 online and $28 at the door. @ comedybar mainspace Make sure you reserve! https://comedybar.ca/shows/things-black-girls-say
Location Address - 945 Bloor st west
Event Price - $23 online and $28 at the door