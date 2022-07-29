Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 29, 2022

Things Black Girls Say – End Of Summer Edition

3 3 people viewed this event.

Checkout some of the best in touring comedians all on one stage!!! This show was created toShowcase Black females comedians and other voices of colour! Come check out this all new lineup of professional comedians!

Featured this month is

Black Zeus

Keesha brownie

Kevin Christopher

Sashka dc and

Bougie b bouge

All hosted by

Zabrina Douglas

August 21, 7pm. $23 online and $28 at the door. @ comedybar mainspace Make sure you reserve! https://comedybar.ca/shows/things-black-girls-say

Location Address - 945 Bloor st west

Event Price - $23 online and $28 at the door

Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
