Things Black Girls Say – Spring Edition

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
It’s still cold out but let’s get hot with some of the best comedians in Canada all on one stage for March 20th @comedybar!!! Things Black Girls Say Is Back featuring
Nicole Benjamin
Sarah XXL
Ashwyn Singh
Marlene Palmer
Big norm
Tiyawnda
Daphney jo and special guests!!
Link 👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽 https://comedybar.ca/shows/things-black-girls-say?ev=2022-03-20
Come out for one of the best line up of comedians to date!!Don’t miss out!
Location Address - 945 Bloor St West.Toronto
Event Price - 23 plus tax online