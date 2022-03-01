Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 1, 2022

Things Black Girls Say – Spring Edition

21 21 people viewed this event.

It’s still cold out but let’s get hot with some of the best comedians in Canada all on one stage for March 20th @comedybar!!! Things Black Girls Say Is Back featuring

Nicole Benjamin

Sarah XXL

Ashwyn Singh

Marlene Palmer

Big norm

Tiyawnda

Daphney jo and special guests!!

Link 👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽 https://comedybar.ca/shows/things-black-girls-say?ev=2022-03-20

Come out for one of the best line up of comedians to date!!Don’t miss out!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St West.Toronto

Event Price - 23 plus tax online

Date And Time

Sun, Mar 20th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

