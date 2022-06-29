Things Black Girls Say summer addition

This month check out this talented line up of comedians

Enoje – A former spoken word artist, enoje has performed in shows including Black Like She, Shade Toronto, Bankrupt and Bougie, and Dat Gyal Funny.

Sima sepehri – Sima Sepehri is an actor and comedian from Toronto, Canada born in Tehran, Iran.

She runs weekly show and has recently showcased for JFL.

Aliyah kanani – Aliya Kanani is a Canadian actress and comedian from Toronto, Ontario. She is most noted for her performance as Ms. Hina in the 2021 film Scarborough, for which she received a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Actress at the 10th Canadian Screen Awards in 2022.

Patrick haye – Known for his smooth delivery of hilarious observations, storytelling, and keyboard musical comedy pieces, he has been busy performing at clubs, colleges, universities, and corporate events all over the country. He has don’t JFL Halifax and Winnipeg comedy festival!!!

Lady day – She will be making her debut on the show. Recently she did the critically acclaimed Nubian show at downtown Toronto yuck yuks and killed can’t wait to see her perform.

You can’t miss this epic night of stand-up comedy

July 17 at 7 pm. $23 +tax online or $28 + tax at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.