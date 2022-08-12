This Earth of Majesty: An Adaptation of Richard II by William Shakespeare

Dauntless City Theatre presents a site-specific, ambulatory, outdoor adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II in St. James Park. The Monarch of Garden, Richard, loses control of his court and the common people, causing chaos throughout the land. His cousin, the charismatic Henry Riverbrook, seizes the realm. An epic tale of how it feels to lose, what it costs to win, and how families form and fracture under pressure.

PWYC, August 5-28: Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 1 and 7pm, Sundays at 1 pm.

Masks encouraged.

Poster by Dahlia Katz.