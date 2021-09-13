This Is How It’s Done

Based on Carlo Goldoni’s comic masterpiece The Servant Of Two Masters (1746), This Is How It’s Done explores status, wealth, marriage, and the folly of juggling more than we can handle to make ends meet.

Directed by Andy Massingham and performed by Toronto Film School’s fifth-term Acting students, This Is How It’s Done will take to the virtual stage for a three-performance run on Sept. 15, 17 and 18 as follows:

– Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 6 pm.

– Friday, Sept. 17 at 8 pm.

– Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3 pm/

Go to http://his-is-how-its-done/ to livestream any of the above performances.