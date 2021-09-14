Election

Thursday Duos at La Rev

Peter Hill, piano, with Reg Schwager, guitar

Sep 14, 2021

Peter Hill

Thursday Duos at La Rev

Peter Hill, piano, with Reg Schwager, guitar

Date And Time
Thu, Sep 16th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Organizer

Peter Hill
