Search for:
Election
Best Movies on Netflix
News
CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
Letters To The Editor
Real Estate
Life
Love Your Body 2021
Pandemic Walks
Health
Education
Cannabis
Love and Sex
SAVAGE LOVE & ASTROLOGY
Food & Drink
Beyond The Bar
Fire & Flower Cannabis Co.
Culture
Fantasia Film Festival
Music
Movies & TV
Stage
Books
Art & Design
Things to Do
Events
Add Event
More
Newsletters
Brands
Diallog
Podcasts
Contests and Promotions
Adult
Contact Us
News
Letters To The Editor
COVID-19
Hidden Toronto
Cannabis
Real Estate
Food & Drink
Fire & Flower Cannabis Co.
Food Guides
Culture
Fantasia Film Festival
Stage
Theatre
Comedy
Opera
Musicals
Art & Design
Books
Videos
Podcasts
Newsletters
Contests and Promotions
Classifieds
Contact Us
Life
Outdoors
Health
Education
Love and Sex
Savage Love & Astrology
Love Your Body
Movies & TV
What To Stream
Reviews
Music
Play MPE
Local Business
Readers’ Choice
Brands
Diallog
Things to Do
Add Event
Upcoming Events
NOW Tickets
This Week’s Issue
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Thursday Duos at La Rev
Peter Hill, piano, with Reg Schwager, guitar
Sep 14, 2021
Thursday Duos at La Rev
11
11 people viewed this event.
Peter Hill, piano, with Reg Schwager, guitar
Register for event
Date And Time
Thu, Sep 16th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 11:00 PM
Location
Online Event
Event Types
Concert or Performance
Event Category
Music
Share With Friends
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
Xing
Pinterest
Organizer
Peter Hill
NOW Magazine