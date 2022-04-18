Thursday Spotlight Comedy

Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 18, 2022

21 21 people viewed this event.

Featuring the Best Up and Coming Acts in Toronto Every Thursday at 8 and 10 pm. $15. At Backroom Comedy Club, 814 Bloor West. backroomcomedy.com

You may have seen the next big thing in Canadian comedy crack you up on your socials. Maybe, make you smirk on a commercial or inline at the grocery store, but there is no doubt they will hit you hardest where they belong. On stage! Every Thursday spotlights the present Toronto scene and the future stars in Canadian comedy.

Additional Details

Location Address - 814 Bloor St W

Event Price - 15

Date And Time

Thu, Apr 21st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Thu, Dec 29th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

