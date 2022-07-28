‘Til I Hear You Sing!

- News
The music of Andrew Lloyd Webber in an intimate cabaret-style concert, with 4 stunning vocalists (Enya Watson, Amanda Bradley, Jeff Hookings, Zac Mansfield), a pianist, and Joan Mansfield narrates. Live at the Studio Theatre, Meridian Arts Centre. Sep 23 – 25; Fri-Sat 8 PM; Sat-Sun 2 PM; tickets $39.99; discounts available for groups 10+ and 20+. Tickets at www.mansfieldshows.com
