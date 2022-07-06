‘Til Then – An Original Musical Song Cycle

Eclipse Theatre Company is pleased to announce the live presentation of ‘TIL THEN, an original Canadian song cycle of 3 stories and 18 new songs by 24 writers including, Chantal Kreviazuk, Leslie Arden, Britta Johnson, Colleen & Akiva, Richard Ouzounian and many more.

Eclipse commissioned these writers to write a song about their experiences this past few years (2020-Present) and Artistic Director, Andrew Seok (ECHOES, Unravelled) then took those songs and wove them together with story and script to create a funny, endearing, and powerful one of a kind production. “We wanted to do something no one else had done before. And there’s no possible way one writer could write all of our stories this past few years. This is a celebration of Canadian musical theatre, and a reflection of our time through story and song,” Andrew Seok

CAST: Nickeshia Garrick (Obeah Opera), Elena Juatco (JANN, Easter Sunday), Jeff Madden (Jersey Boys, Come From Away), Sera-Lys McArthur (Outlander, Pretty Hard Cases), Kimberly-Ann Truong (Miss Saigon, Run The Burbs).

WHEN:

July 17-20, 2022.

WHERE:

‘1871’ Berkeley Church

315 Queen St East

Showtime: 8pm

Tickets: https://www.eztix.co/ezkiosk/en/1784250