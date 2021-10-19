Tiny Deck Comedy Festival Returns

Firkin on Yonge is excited to continue with the 4th Tiny Deck Comedy Festival. If you were able to join us at the Toronto Island Marina for the Upper Deck Comedy Festival in August – you know what to expect! If not, you’re in for a very funny night!

Comedians such as Alan Shane Lewis, Pat Thornton, Foad HP, Rachelle Lauzon, Jackie Pirico, Leonard Chan, Marc Hallworth, Asaf Gerchak, Allie Pearse, Ryan Dillon, Kyle Brownrigg, Matt Hallworth, Hannah Lawrence, Tamara Shevon, Anne Goad and more amazing Just for Laughs, Sirius XM and Second City comics will go back to back for a 3 hour celebration of stand up comedy.

$45/Ticket includes one drink as well as reserved seating. Tickets will be sold in tables of 4s, 6s and 8s..

If you have a larger or specific size party, please email the producer (Anne Goad) at tinydeckcomedyfestival@gmail.com to inquire!

We want to make this work for everyone who wants to come support live comedy in Toronto!

Vaccination Passports will be in effect as well as an online screening prior to the performance to ensure everyone stays safe and comfortable.

Come spend the night full of laughter, great food and lots of drinks!