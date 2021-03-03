Tirgan nowruz festival

Nowruz is just around the corner. The Tirgan Family comes together once again to bring joy, happiness and the spirit of Nowruz to your homes.

We are thrilled to announce that this year we will have Nowruz Festival, which will be a free online event premiering on April 2nd. This year’s special Nowruz event will be streamed on Tirgan’s website, Youtube channel, Instagram and Facebook page. You may also watch it on Radio Javan’s website as well as GLWIZ.

On behalf of the Tirgan Family, we hope the new Persian year brings happiness, success and prosperity for you. Happy Nowruz in advance!