Apr 6, 2022

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall (born April 4, 1985) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, director, choreographer and YouTuber. He gained national attention on the ninth season of the televised singing competition American Idol, where he made it to the semi-finals.

May 3 at 8 pm. $32.50-$162.50. Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 190 Princes’. admitone.com

Location Address - 190 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3

Event Price - $32.50 - $162.50 CAD

Tue, May 3rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

