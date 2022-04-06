- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Todrick Hall (born April 4, 1985) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, director, choreographer and YouTuber. He gained national attention on the ninth season of the televised singing competition American Idol, where he made it to the semi-finals.
May 3 at 8 pm. $32.50-$162.50. Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 190 Princes’. admitone.com
Location Address - 190 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, Ontario M6K 3C3
Event Price - $32.50 - $162.50 CAD
Location ID - 561243