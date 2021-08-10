Toilet Boss

COVID-19

Aug 10, 2021

Do you hate your poopy boss and the unrelenting demands of a capitalist work environment? This stinky stand-up comedy showcase hosted by a toilet that may or may not remind you of your boss. Featuring Amy Bugg and five other comedians. Aug 31 at 9:30 pm. $12. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14574

Additional Details

Event Price - $12.00

Location - Comedy Bar

Your Email Address - Amy.bugg@hotmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor Street W

Date And Time
2021-08-31 @ 09:30 PM to
2021-08-31

Location
945 Bloor Street W, Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Comedy Bar

