Halloween edition of stinky stand-up comedy showcase hosted by a toilet that may or may not remind you of your boss. With Amy Bugg and others. Nov 1 at 8 pm. $12. https://comedybar.ca/events
Do you hate your poopy boss and the unrelenting demands of a capitalist work environment? Do you wish your boss would die and then resurrect from the dead?And do you also love fart jokes? TOILET BOSS: The RESURRECTION is for you!
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $12. 00
