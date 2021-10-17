Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Toilet Boss: The Resurrection

Halloween edition of stinky stand-up comedy showcase hosted by a toilet that may or may not remind you of your.

Oct 17, 2021

Toilet Boss: The Resurrection

27 27 people viewed this event.

Halloween edition of stinky stand-up comedy showcase hosted by a toilet that may or may not remind you of your boss. With Amy Bugg and others. Nov 1 at 8 pm. $12. https://comedybar.ca/events

Do you hate your poopy boss and the unrelenting demands of a capitalist work environment? Do you wish your boss would die and then resurrect from the dead?And do you also love fart jokes? TOILET BOSS: The RESURRECTION is for you! 

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $12. 00

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 1st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine