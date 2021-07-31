Tolev’s Treats

- News
Steph Tolev (Toronto bred stand up comedian now living in LA) is back in town and putting on a show with all her favorites. Including Alex Pavone, Nick Reynoldson and sketch duo Ladystache. Come to the Comedy Bar on Wednesday August 25th at 8pm for a night of stand up and sketch comedy!
Your Email Address - steph.tolev@gmail.com
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St West