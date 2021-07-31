COVID-19

Tolev’s Treats

Steph Tolev (Toronto bred stand up comedian now living in LA) is back in town and putting on a show.

Jul 31, 2021

Steph Tolev (Toronto bred stand up comedian now living in LA) is back in town and putting on a show with all her favorites. Including Alex Pavone, Nick Reynoldson and sketch duo Ladystache. Come to the Comedy Bar on Wednesday August 25th at 8pm for a night of stand up and sketch comedy!

Additional Details

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St West

Date And Time
2021-08-25 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-25 @ 09:30 PM

Location
945 Bloor St West, Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

