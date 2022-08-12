Tom Cochrane and Red Rider

One of Canada’s most beloved rock ‘n rollers ever, TOM COCHRANE has enjoyed an iconic and illustrious career spanning over 40 years and 17 albums, including his latest EP Bare (2019), and the remastered Mad Mad World 25 (2016). Reunited on stage with Red Rider bandmates Kenny Greer and Jeff Jones, Cochrane performs his classics such as “Life is a Highway”, “Lunatic Fringe”, and “No Regrets”.

Winner of 8 JUNO Awards; GRAMMY nominee; member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame; and recipient of the Order of Canada, Cochrane’s Mad Mad World remains among the top-selling albums in Canadian music history, achieving rare Diamond-certified status. Sep 22 at 8 pm. $54-$74. The Rose Brampton, 1 Theatre Lane.