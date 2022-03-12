One of our favourite bands is returning for the first time in 2022 to the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) on Monday March 21st!

The Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation returns to our stage, back to their regular monthly slot, which is the 3rd Monday of the month! The TWAC was the most popular monthly residency show at the Linsmore Tavern prior to the Lockdown and has been captivating audiences at the Linsmore since 2014! Always performing to a packed house, the Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation always delivers a top level show and really has created quite a following! Featuring Marty Morin, The Tom Waits Appreciation Congregation (TWAC) comprise of some of the best musicians in all of Toronto coming together for their love of Tom Waits and paying Tribute to him and his music! Arrive early for a good seat, because all of their shows have been at capacity and there are not many seats! The show starts at 8pm, there is no cover! This is the best show you will find in Toronto on a Monday night!

