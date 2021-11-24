Töme Dream Concert

Afro-fusion artist Töme, will be live in concert on the 4th of December, 2021. Performing some of your favourite tunes she’ll be debuting a brand new single.

The evening’s perfomance promises an energetic and authentic atmosphere. There’ll be guest appearances by Kunle, Idris Lawal and O.L.A.

Mc MistaDre will be the emcee for the evening. Come be part of an experience to remember.

Covid 19 Safety measures in place.

This event is made possible by Factor Canada.