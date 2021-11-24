Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 23, 2021

Töme Dream Concert

Afro-fusion artist Töme, will be live in concert on the 4th of December, 2021. Performing some of your favourite tunes she’ll be debuting a brand new single. 

The evening’s perfomance promises an energetic and authentic atmosphere. There’ll be guest appearances by Kunle, Idris Lawal and O.L.A.

Mc MistaDre will be the emcee for the evening. Come be part of an experience to remember.

Covid 19 Safety measures in place.

This event is made possible by Factor Canada. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 54 The Esplanade, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $30

Date And Time
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to 12:00 AM

Location
Bar Cathedral

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music
 
