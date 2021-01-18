NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto, a love story in words and music

February, traditionally, is the month our thoughts turn to love… and shovelling snow! This February, StoryFusion Cabaret! invites us to focus on tales and tunes about the city we call home. Toronto, a love story in words and music, takes place on Thursday, February 11 at 7:30 pm, and will be hosted by Toronto cabaret performer and historian, Bruce Bell. This 90-minute online presentation will feature members of the Backseat Balladeers telling tales and sharing songs about ‘Toronto the Good’ (and not-so-good), and original comic ditties written by Canadian musical-theatre legend, Jim Betts. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can with a suggested price of $10. This is an online presentation and will take place on Zoom. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-a-love-story-in-words-and-music-tickets-135762020859

Date And Time

2021-02-11 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-02-11 @ 09:00 PM
 

