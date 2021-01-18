February, traditionally, is the month our thoughts turn to love… and shovelling snow! This February, StoryFusion Cabaret! invites us to focus on tales and tunes about the city we call home. Toronto, a love story in words and music, takes place on Thursday, February 11 at 7:30 pm, and will be hosted by Toronto cabaret performer and historian, Bruce Bell. This 90-minute online presentation will feature members of the Backseat Balladeers telling tales and sharing songs about ‘Toronto the Good’ (and not-so-good), and original comic ditties written by Canadian musical-theatre legend, Jim Betts. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can with a suggested price of $10. This is an online presentation and will take place on Zoom. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-a-love-story-in-words-and-music-tickets-135762020859