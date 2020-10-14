Toronto City Opera double bill: Menotti’s The Telephone and Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine

Toronto City Opera’s first show of the season opens Oct 24 at 7:15 pm with a livestream of two operas. The double bill includes Menotti’s The Telephone featuring Nicole Dubinsky as Lucy England and Johnathon Kirby as Ben Upthegrove. This is followed by Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine with Rachel Krehm singing the role of Elle. Artistic director is Jennifer Tung. Access to the livestream is by ticket ($30) and will be available for a two-week period. Go to http://www.torontocityopera.com for tickets.