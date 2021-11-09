New restaurants

Nov 9, 2021

Toronto City Opera’s Nabucco

Nabucco – by Giuseppe Verdi

“Golden harp of our prophets, why do you hang silently on the willow?” [Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves]  

The dynamic dramatic process from states of psychological and sociological terror to potent confidence in liberation. Inspirational idyllic contemplation and moral action. 

​His third opera and first great success, composing Nabucco helped Verdi through severe personal tragedy. The Hebrew Old Testament’s universal narrative and expressions of longing for a Promised Land have eternal human significance. The solemn and inspirational choral prayer ‘”Va, pensiero, sull’ali dorate” [Fly, thought, on golden wings] is virtually an alternative Italian national anthem.

​Nabucco is one of the 20 most performed operas in the world, but it is infrequently performed in Toronto because of the scale and cost of a fully staged production. TCO is able to present this Opera in Concert because of our commitment to having a 40 strong community chorus. 

1. Saturday November 13, 3:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Church, 73 Simcoe in downtown Toronto.

2. Friday November 19, 7:30 PM at Peoples Theatre for the Performing Arts in Markham, 22 Esna Park.

Website: https://www.torontocityopera.com Tickets: https://www.torontocityopera.com/tickets

Location Address - 73 Simcoe Street, Toronto and 22 Esna Park Drive, Markham

Event Price - $40

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 13th, 2021 @ 03:00 PM to
Fri, Nov 19th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Music
 
 

