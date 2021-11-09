Toronto City Opera’s Nabucco

Nabucco – by Giuseppe Verdi

“Golden harp of our prophets, why do you hang silently on the willow?” [Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves]

The dynamic dramatic process from states of psychological and sociological terror to potent confidence in liberation. Inspirational idyllic contemplation and moral action.

​His third opera and first great success, composing Nabucco helped Verdi through severe personal tragedy. The Hebrew Old Testament’s universal narrative and expressions of longing for a Promised Land have eternal human significance. The solemn and inspirational choral prayer ‘”Va, pensiero, sull’ali dorate” [Fly, thought, on golden wings] is virtually an alternative Italian national anthem.

​Nabucco is one of the 20 most performed operas in the world, but it is infrequently performed in Toronto because of the scale and cost of a fully staged production. TCO is able to present this Opera in Concert because of our commitment to having a 40 strong community chorus.

1. Saturday November 13, 3:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Church, 73 Simcoe in downtown Toronto.

2. Friday November 19, 7:30 PM at Peoples Theatre for the Performing Arts in Markham, 22 Esna Park.

