Toronto City Opera’s Nabucco

Nabucco – by Giuseppe Verdi
“Golden harp of our prophets, why do you hang silently on the willow?” [Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves]
The dynamic dramatic process from states of psychological and sociological terror to potent confidence in liberation. Inspirational idyllic contemplation and moral action.
His third opera and first great success, composing Nabucco helped Verdi through severe personal tragedy. The Hebrew Old Testament’s universal narrative and expressions of longing for a Promised Land have eternal human significance. The solemn and inspirational choral prayer ‘”Va, pensiero, sull’ali dorate” [Fly, thought, on golden wings] is virtually an alternative Italian national anthem.
Nabucco is one of the 20 most performed operas in the world, but it is infrequently performed in Toronto because of the scale and cost of a fully staged production. TCO is able to present this Opera in Concert because of our commitment to having a 40 strong community chorus.
1. Saturday November 13, 3:00 PM at St. Andrew’s Church, 73 Simcoe in downtown Toronto.
2. Friday November 19, 7:30 PM at Peoples Theatre for the Performing Arts in Markham, 22 Esna Park.
Website: https://www.torontocityopera.com Tickets: https://www.torontocityopera.com/tickets
Location Address - 73 Simcoe Street, Toronto and 22 Esna Park Drive, Markham
Event Price - $40