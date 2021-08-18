Toronto Comedy All Stars

COVID-19

Aug 18, 2021

Experience an unforgettable night of comedy at The Medley, showcasing Canada’s top comedians in Toronto’s most elegant show lounge! Enjoy a night of uninhibited laughs and exceptional service, featuring comedians who’ve appeared on Just For Laughs, The Comedy Network, CBC, and performed around the world from L.A. to Tokyo! 

Featuring: Martha Chaves, Danish Anwar, Hisham Kelati, Dave Burke, Lilly Hua & Karthik Sivakumar.

Sep 5 at 7:30 pm. $20. themedley.ca

Event Price - $20

Venue Address - 2026 Yonge Street

2021-09-05 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-09-05

2026 Yonge Street, The Medley, 2026 Yonge Street

Concert or Performance

Comedy

