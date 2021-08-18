Toronto Comedy All Stars

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Experience an unforgettable night of comedy at The Medley, showcasing Canada’s top comedians in Toronto’s most elegant show lounge! Enjoy.
Experience an unforgettable night of comedy at The Medley, showcasing Canada’s top comedians in Toronto’s most elegant show lounge! Enjoy a night of uninhibited laughs and exceptional service, featuring comedians who’ve appeared on Just For Laughs, The Comedy Network, CBC, and performed around the world from L.A. to Tokyo!
Featuring: Martha Chaves, Danish Anwar, Hisham Kelati, Dave Burke, Lilly Hua & Karthik Sivakumar.
Sep 5 at 7:30 pm. $20. themedley.ca
Event Price - $20
Your Email Address - theideamonster@gmail.com
Venue Address - 2026 Yonge Street