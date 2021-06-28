Toronto Concert Orchestra: Beauty

Virtual concert with a program focusing back on late founder, Maestro Kerry Stratton, and the special relationship he had with the city of Prague with music of Mozart, Beethoven, and Dvorak. Rounding out this concert is a new commission from Composer in Residence Samuel Bisson “Divergimento” for string orchestra, and Kerry’s favourite “good-bye summer” song, Last Rose of Summer, sung for us by Allison Arends. Aug 31 at 7 pm. http://www.tcomusic.ca