Toronto Concert Orchestra: BUILD

Toronto Concert Orchestra’s 2021 Summer Season: We wish we could be with you to share our music in person, but we are truly grateful to have the opportunity to join you in your homes for this season again. The TCO virtual concerts will take place every other Tuesday 7:30 PM, starting July 6th. For more information, check out our website, www.tcomusic.ca

PROGRAM: We celebrate the beginning of summer with lively music for a pandemic-sized string orchestra. Music includes Grieg’s Holberg Suite, John Palmer’s very Canadian Three Folk Tableaux, and the brilliant finale of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins featuring TCO violinists Adam Diderrich and Bijan Sepanji.