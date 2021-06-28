Toronto Concert Orchestra: Heal

Time heals, dance heals, art heals. Virtual concert program includes healing with dance with English Country Dance instructor Catherine Campbell, with music from the Jane Austin era, the sublime Adagio from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, featuring TCO clarinetist Anthony Thompson. Bringing joy to our concert are the young musicians of the Mooredale Jr. Orchestra and their conductor (and TCO violinist) Bijan Sepanji for two Renaissance dances, and we complete the program with Canadian female composer Liza McLellan’s “Ballad for the Passing of Time,” a nod to the age old saying “Time heals all things”. Aug 17 at 7 pm. http://www.tcomusic.ca

