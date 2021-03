Toronto Film School’s virtual performance of AL/ONE – a devised theatre production directed by Rosanna Saracino – explores the notion that, despite the fact that we’re all alone in today’s world with its lockdowns, protests and riots, we must remember that which makes us all human. That we are ALONE, but we are also ALL ONE. AL/ONE stars a cast of 5th term Acting for Film, TV & the Theatre students. March 24, 25 and 26 at 8 pm.

https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/Alone/